tastenwelt-Ausgabe 4/2017
Inhalt
Showbiz
Porträt Heinrich Haas, Pianist & Bandleader: The Show Must Go On (S. 20)
Feature: 15 Jahre Yamaha Tyros: Feature: 15 Jahre Yamaha Tyros (S. 26)
Tasten
Test Yamaha CLP-685: Schöner spielen (S. 34)
Test V3 Sound Grand Piano 3GB: Magisches Dreieck (S. 42)
Test Ketron SD40 Arranger Modul: Werkzeug für alles (S. 44)
Test Roland FR-4X/XB V-Accordion: Mehr als ein Update (S. 48)
Test Arturia Minilab MkII: Praktischer Controller (S. 53)
Test Hohner Amica Forte IV 96: Neuer Maßstab (S. 54)
Test: Hammond XK-5: Orgel-Power für die Bühne (S. 58)
Test Yamaha MX88: Synthesizer für Pianisten (S. 62)
Retro-Serie Fender Rhodes E-Piano: American Piano (S. 66)
Interview Markus Schinkel, Pianist: Kreativer Grenzgänger (S. 68)
Workshop Liedbegleitung (22): Let’s Stride Again (S. 72)
Workshop Best Of Tyros Master Class (2): MIDI-Files revoicen (S. 76)
Special "Akkordeon digital"
Einleitung: Zukunftsmusik (S. 78)
Interview Sean Montgomery, Roland (S. 86)
Interview Marco Cinaglia, Bugari-evo (S. 88)
Bühne
Test Nova Mythos 10: Innovativ und aktiv (S. 90)
Test LD Systems Stinger G3: Robuste Arbeitstiere (S. 94)
Test Harmonic Design MP10/P18: Starkes System (S. 96)
Test Sennheiser XSW2-865: Grenzenlose Freiheit (S. 98)
Test Eurolite DMX Move Bigfoot: Steuerparadies (S. 100)
Test Mackie XR624: Klar und tief (S. 102)
Software
Workshop Apple iPad (36): Drum-App Patterning (S. 104)