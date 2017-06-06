tastenwelt-Ausgabe 4/2017

Inhaltsverzeichnis und heftbegleitende Downloads. Verkaufsstart: 07.06.2017

Inhalt

Showbiz

Porträt Heinrich Haas, Pianist & Bandleader: The Show Must Go On (S. 20)
Feature: 15 Jahre Yamaha Tyros: Feature: 15 Jahre Yamaha Tyros (S. 26)

Tasten

Test Yamaha CLP-685: Schöner spielen (S. 34)
Test V3 Sound Grand Piano 3GB: Magisches Dreieck (S. 42)
Test Ketron SD40 Arranger Modul: Werkzeug für alles (S. 44)
Test Roland FR-4X/XB V-Accordion: Mehr als ein Update (S. 48)
Test Arturia Minilab MkII: Praktischer Controller (S. 53)
Test Hohner Amica Forte IV 96: Neuer Maßstab (S. 54)
Test: Hammond XK-5: Orgel-Power für die Bühne (S. 58)
Test Yamaha MX88: Synthesizer für Pianisten (S. 62)
Retro-Serie Fender Rhodes E-Piano: American Piano (S. 66)
Interview Markus Schinkel, Pianist: Kreativer Grenzgänger (S. 68)
Workshop Liedbegleitung (22): Let’s Stride Again (S. 72)
Workshop Best Of Tyros Master Class (2): MIDI-Files revoicen (S. 76)

 

Special "Akkordeon digital"

Einleitung: Zukunftsmusik (S. 78)
Interview Sean Montgomery, Roland (S. 86)
Interview Marco Cinaglia, Bugari-evo (S. 88)

Bühne

Test Nova Mythos 10: Innovativ und aktiv (S. 90)
Test LD Systems Stinger G3: Robuste Arbeitstiere (S. 94)
Test Harmonic Design MP10/P18: Starkes System (S. 96)
Test Sennheiser XSW2-865: Grenzenlose Freiheit (S. 98)
Test Eurolite DMX Move Bigfoot: Steuerparadies (S. 100)
Test Mackie XR624: Klar und tief  (S. 102)

Software

Workshop Apple iPad (36): Drum-App Patterning (S. 104)

Video-Demo zur Yamaha Clavinova-Serie 600

Audiobeispiele zum Workshop Liedbegleitung (Stride Piano)

Workshop Liedbegleitung: Übung 1
Workshop Liedbegleitung: Übung 2
Workshop Liedbegleitung: Übung 3
Workshop Liedbegleitung: Übung 4

Audio-Demos zur Retro-Serie: Fender Rhodes

Rhodes Demo 1: FX_ClassicAmp
Rhodes Demo 2: FX_ClassicChorus
Rhodes Demo 3: FX_ClassicPhaseSr
Rhodes Demo 4: FX_ClassicTremolo
Rhodes Demo 5: FX_ClassicWah
Rhodes Demo 6: Mark1_AppleLogic
Rhodes Demo 7: Mark1_Keyscape
Rhodes Demo 8: Mark1_Pianoteq
Rhodes Demo 9: Mark1_Scarbee

Screenshots zum Workshop Best Of Tyros Master Class

  • Abb. 1: Übersicht im Ordner „SampleSongs“.

  • Abb. 2: Die Mixing Console wird mit dem „Direct-Access“-Kommando (nur Tyros5) erreicht.

  • Abb. 3: Das Drumset verändern: Wählen Sie z. B. „Real-Drums“ aus.

  • Abb. 4:Wechsel auf die Menüseite „Effect“ mit der „Tab“-Taste.

  • Abb. 5: Um ein MIDI-File zu speichern, drücken Sie zunächst die Taste „Creator“ am Tyros5.

  • Abb. 6: Auswahl der „Channel“-Seite mit der „Tab“-Taste.

  • Abb. 7: Auswahl der „Channel“-Seite mit der „Tab“-Taste.

Links